Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South Election Results 2024

Updates: The counting of votes in Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Mohol, Solapur City (North), Solapur Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur, Sangola, Malshiran in the Solapur district begins. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20. Counting of votes for the constituencies in Nanded district Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South has concluded.

The election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

Kinwat Election Results

Bhimrao Ramjee Keram from Bhartiya Janta Party emerges victorious on the Kinwat seat with +5636 votes against Pradeep Naik from NCP, Sharad Pawar .

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhimrao Keram of the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) won the seat with 89,628 votes, while Pradeep Jadhav Naik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 76,356 votes. Additionally, 1,041 votes were cast for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

In the 2014 elections, Pradeep Naik of the NCP won the seat with 60,127 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key contenders are Bhimrao Ramjee Keram (BJP) and Pradeep Naik (NCP, Sharad Pawar).

Hadgaon Election Results

Shiv Sena Candidate, Sambharao Baburao Kohlilkar has won the seat with 30,067 votes. Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil from Congress is trailing.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madhavrao Patil of the Congress Party won the seat with 74,325 votes. Independent candidate Baburao Kohlilkar secured 60,962 votes, while Nagesh Ashtikar of Shiv Sena received 44,143 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates from the Hagaon seat are Sambharao Baburao Kohlilkar (Shiv Sena) and Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil (Congress).

Bhokar Election Results

BJP Candidate, Sreejaya Ashok Chavan has registered a win with over 50,000 votes. Kadam Kondhekar Tirupati Alias Pappu Baburao from Congress is trailing.

Bhokar Assembly Constituency, located in Nanded district, is one of Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats. The constituency became vacant on February 12, 2024, following the resignation of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Bhokar also serves as a town, tehsil, municipal council, and subdivision in the district.

In the 2019 elections, Ashok Chavan (NCP) won the seat with 140,559 votes, while Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar finished second with 43,114 votes. For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key contenders are Sreejaya Ashok Chavan (BJP) and Chandrakant Danve (NCP, Sharad Pawar faction).

Nanded North Election Results

Shiv Sena Candidate, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar secured victory with 3,502 votes. Abdul Sattar Gafur from Congress is trailing.

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, D.P. Sawant of the Congress Party won the Nanded North seat with a margin of 7,602 votes, defeating Sudhakar Ramrao Pandhare of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who garnered 32,754 votes. In the 2019 elections, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar of Shiv Sena emerged victorious with 62,884 votes. For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates are Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar (Shiv Sena), Sangita Vithal Patil (Sena UBT), and Abdul Sattar Gafur (Congress).

Nanded South Election Results

Baburao Kadam Kohlikar has resgistered a victory with over 30,000 votes.