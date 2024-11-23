Nagpur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begins

Mumbai:It's a massive landslide sweep for BJP -led Mahayuti alliance with the current Election Commission of India showing it leading on over 200 seats.

There are reports that the new government will take oath on November 26.

Here is complete results of constituencies in Nagpur metropolitan region

Nagpur South West Result Live

Devendra Fadnavis leads by 33176 votes after 24 rounds of counting of votes.

Nagpur South Result Live

BJP's Mohan Gopalrao Mate leading over INC's Girish Krishnarao Pandav by 5708 votes

Nagpur East Result Live

BJP's Khopde Krishna Pancham maintains lead of 11187 votes over NCP (SP)'s Duneshwar Suryabhan Pethe

Nagpur Central Result Live

Congress 's Bunty Baba Shelke leading by margin of 9798 votes after 10 rounds of counting



Nagpur West Result Live

Congress's Vikas Thakre of congress is leading with 12798 votes with 17 rounds of counting.

Nagpur North (SC reserved) Result Live

Dr. Milind Mane of BJP maintains lead of 22455 votes over Nitin Kashinath Raut of Congress, after 14 rounds of counting.

The BJP, Shiv Sena Shinde group, NCP led by Aji Panwar are currently in power with the Mahayuti Allaince. Whereas, the Congress, NCP Sharad Panwar Faction, and Shiv Seva(Udhav Balasaheb Thakrey) group are in nect to neck fight.

Nagpur region is a crucial battlehold for the assembly election with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis representing the Nagpur South West constituency. moreover the district holds 12 constituencies.

According to the current counting trends, BJP is leading with a massive victory at over 131 seats, Eknath's Shiv Sena on 56 and Ajit Pawar 's NCP on 38. There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra .