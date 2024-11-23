Palghar Election Result Highlights: SHS's Rajendra Defeats SHS (UBT)'s Jayendra With 40337 Votes

Palghar Election Result 2024: Palghar Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra is one of the 288 assembly seats for which votes will be counted today, November 23. In 2019, Shrinivas Vanga won the assembly elections defeating INC's Yogesh Shankar Nam by securing over 68K votes.

In 2024, a total of 9 candidates are in the fray for the Palghar Assembly seat: Adv Viraj Ramchandra Gadag (Independent), Bhaskar Mahu Waghdada (Revolutionary Marxist Party of India), Dandekar Manoj Bhalchandra (Independent), Gavit Rajendra Dhedya (Shiv Sena), Gopal Rajaram Koli (Lokshahi Party), Jadhav Suresh Ganesh (Bahujan Samaj Party), Jayendra Kisan Dubla (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Korda Naresh Lakshman (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), Vijaya Rajkumar Mhatre (Independent).

Palgarh Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

13:10 PM: SHS's Rajendra Gavit secures the lead with 111407 votes.

13:00 PM: SHS's Rajendra Gavit inches towards victory with 107200 votes.

10:00 AM: Early trends show that Rajendra Gavit of SHS is leading and is being closely followed by Jayendra Kisan Dubla of SHS (UBT).

09:43 AM: Jayendra Kisan Dubla of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is currently ahead of SHS candidate Rajendra Gavit.

09:40 AM: SHS candidate Rajendra Gavit ahead of RMPOI candidate Bhaskar Mahu Waghdada.

08:00 AM: Counting of votes has begun in most constituencies in Maharashtra. First, the postal ballots will be counted.