'Came in Small Car, But Lived in Palace': Rahul Gandhi Mirrors BJP's 'Sheeshmahal' Dig at Kejriwal

New Delhi: In a sharp criticism of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal , Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused him of hypocrisy, stating that while Kejriwal "arrived in a small car, he now resides in Sheesh Mahal."

Gandhi also branded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "party of scams." The Congress leader went on to accuse Kejriwal of betraying the promises he made when entering politics, emphasising how the Delhi CM had failed to meet the expectations of the people.

"Kejriwal says whatever comes to his mind. When he arrived, he had a small car and promised a new kind of politics. He claimed he would change Delhi, but when the poor needed him, he was nowhere to be found. During the riots, he was absent as well. He vowed to do clean politics, yet the biggest liquor scam took place under his watch. And as for his residence, it’s hardly the simple life he promised — Kejriwal lives in a palace, a 'Sheesh Mahal'. This is the reality", said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public rally at West Vinod Nagar.

For the unversed, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about Arvind Kejriwal referred to the blue Wagon R, which was the vehicle Kejriwal used when he first became Delhi’s Chief Minister. Gandhi’s "Sheesh Mahal" comment was in response to BJP allegations that Kejriwal had extravagantly used public funds to renovate his former official residence.