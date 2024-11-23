Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 03:29 IST, November 23rd 2024

Ranchi Election Result 2024: BJP's CP Singh Wins With 21,949 Votes

Counting of votes in Ranchi Assembly in Jharkhand has concluded and BJP's CP Singh Wins With 21,949 Votes. Stay tuned for updates at Republicworld.com.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ranchi Election Result 2024: BJP's CP Singh Wins | Image: Republic

Ranchi Election Result LIVE: Ranchi assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. Counting of votes in Ranchi Assembly in Jharkhand has concluded and BJP's CP Singh Wins With 21,949 Votes. Stay tuned for updates at Republicworld.com.

Key Candidates 

Mahua Maji: JMM 

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh: BJP

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP candidate C. P. Singh won with 79,646 votes, defeating JMM's Mahua Maji, who secured 73,742 votes. Independent candidate Pawan Kumar Sharma received 6,479 votes. In the 2014 elections, C. P. Singh also emerged victorious, garnering 95,760 votes, while Mahua Maji obtained 36,897 votes, and Congress ' Surendra Singh earned 7,935 votes.

Ranchi Election Result 

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). 

On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

 

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party is has won the Ranchi seat with 21,949 votes in 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Updated 21:54 IST, November 23rd 2024

BJP Jharkhand Congress Jharkhand Assembly Elections

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.