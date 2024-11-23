Ranchi Election Result 2024: BJP's CP Singh Wins With 21,949 Votes

Ranchi Election Result LIVE: Ranchi assembly constituency is one of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand state. It is a General category assembly seat. Counting of votes in Ranchi Assembly in Jharkhand has concluded and BJP's CP Singh Wins With 21,949 Votes. Stay tuned for updates at Republicworld.com.

Key Candidates

Mahua Maji: JMM

Chandreshwar Prasad Singh: BJP

What happened in 2019?

In the 2019 assembly elections, BJP candidate C. P. Singh won with 79,646 votes, defeating JMM's Mahua Maji, who secured 73,742 votes. Independent candidate Pawan Kumar Sharma received 6,479 votes. In the 2014 elections, C. P. Singh also emerged victorious, garnering 95,760 votes, while Mahua Maji obtained 36,897 votes, and Congress ' Surendra Singh earned 7,935 votes.

Ranchi Election Result

In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, the BJP seeks to replace the ruling JMM party. For this election, the BJP has formed an alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

On the other hand, the JMM-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).