Ratnagiri Election Result: Shiv Sena's Uday Ravindra Samant Leads By 111335 Votes

Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: The Ratnagiri assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra located in the Konkan region. In the last Assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant of NCP won in this seat defeating Bal Mane of BJP by a margin of 8,276 votes.

The key candidates for Ratnagiri assembly seat in 2024 are: Bal Mane (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Bharat Sitaram Pawar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dilip Kashinath Yadav (Independent), Jyotiprabha Prabhakar Patil (Independent), Kais Noormahamad Phansopkar (Independent), Komal Kishor Todankar (Independent), Pankaj Pratap Todankar (Independent), Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena).

Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates