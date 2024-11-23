Search icon
Published 08:05 IST, November 23rd 2024

Ratnagiri Election Result: Shiv Sena's Uday Ravindra Samant Leads By 111335 Votes

The counting of votes in Ratnagiri started at 8 AM. Stay tuned for early trends and live updates on the election results.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Ratnagiri Election Results 2024 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM | Image: Republic

Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: The Ratnagiri assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra located in the Konkan region. In the last Assembly elections, Uday Ravindra Samant of NCP won in this seat defeating Bal Mane of BJP by a margin of 8,276 votes.

The key candidates for Ratnagiri assembly seat in 2024 are: Bal Mane (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Bharat Sitaram Pawar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Dilip Kashinath Yadav (Independent), Jyotiprabha Prabhakar Patil (Independent), Kais Noormahamad Phansopkar (Independent), Komal Kishor Todankar (Independent), Pankaj Pratap Todankar (Independent), Uday Ravindra Samant (Shiv Sena).

Ratnagiri Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

06:55 AM: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
08:00 AM: Vote counting begins.
10: 18 AM: Shiv Sena candidate Uday Ravindra Samant leads while Bal Mane and Bharat Sitaram Pawar trail.
11: 41AM: As of the eighth of 26 rounds of counting, Shiv Sena candidate Uday Ravindra Samant has registered a massive lead by a margin of 17480 votes.
01:57 PM: As of the 21st round of vote counting, Shiv Sena candidate Uday Ravindra Samant is leading with 90991 votes. 
03:00 PM: Shiv Sena candidate Uday Ravindra Samant wins with 111335 votes. 
 

Updated 15:38 IST, November 23rd 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Elections BJP Maharashtra

