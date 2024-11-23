Sakoli Election Result 2024: Nana Patole Wins by 208 Votes

Sakoli Election Result: Sakoli is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra . Sakoli comes under Bhandara district of Maharashtra State. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole defeated BJP leader Avinash Brahmankar by a margin of 208 votes.

In 2019, Nana Patole of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr Parinay Ramesh Fuke of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6240 votes.

Sakoli Assembly constituency falls under the Bhandara - Gondiya Lok sabha constituency.

Key Candidates

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole will face BJP's Avinash Brahmankar.

Nana Patole Debut Win In Sakoli Came on BJP Ticket

Patole won the Sakoli seat in 2009 as a BJP candidate. Later, in 2014, he was nominated by the party to contest the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha seat, where he defeated former Union Minister Praful Patel.

However, in 2017, Patole broke away from the BJP over issues related to farmers.

Sakoli Election Result

As per the latest trends, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole registered victory with a margin of 208 votes against BJP's Avinash Brahmankar.