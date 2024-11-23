Published 07:54 IST, November 23rd 2024
Satara Election Result: BJP's Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle Wins By A Huge Margin
The counting of votes in Satara started at 8 AM. BJP's Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle registered a landslide victory.
Satara Election Result 2024: The Satara assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra and is located in the West of the state. There are eight seats in the Satara district - Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara. In the last Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje of BJP won this seat defeating Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of NCP by a margin of 43,254.
A total of eight candidates are contesting for the Satara assembly seat in 2024. Contesting candidates are: Amit Genuji Kadam (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Baban Ganpat Karde (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Dr Abhijeet Vamanrao Avade-Bichukale (Independent), Ganesh Balasaheb Jagtap (Independent), Milind Vaman Kamble (Bahujan Samaj Party), Patil Krishna Bhaurao (Independent), Shivaji Bhagwan Mane (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle (Bharatiya Janata Party).
Sangli Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates
06:55 AM: The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security.
07: 52 AM: Counting of votes to begin shortly
08:00 AM: Vote counting begins.
09:16 AM: Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle of the BJP leading by a margin of 3252 votes.
10:51 AM: As of the 9th of 24 rounds of counting, the BJP has registered a massive lead in Satara by 44590 votes.
01:30 PM: The counting of all 24 rounds has been concluded.
02:00 PM: Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle of the BJP was declared victorious by a landslide margin of 142124 votes.
Updated 15:39 IST, November 23rd 2024