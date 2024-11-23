Satara Election Result: BJP's Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle Wins By A Huge Margin

Satara Election Result 2024: The Satara assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. It is one of the 288 Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) constituencies in Maharashtra and is located in the West of the state. There are eight seats in the Satara district - Phaltan, Wai, Koregaon, Man, Karad North, Karad South, Patan and Satara. In the last Assembly elections, Bhonsle Shivendrasinh Abhaysinhraje of BJP won this seat defeating Deepak Sahebrao Pawar of NCP by a margin of 43,254.



A total of eight candidates are contesting for the Satara assembly seat in 2024. Contesting candidates are: Amit Genuji Kadam (Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)), Baban Ganpat Karde (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi), Dr Abhijeet Vamanrao Avade-Bichukale (Independent), Ganesh Balasaheb Jagtap (Independent), Milind Vaman Kamble (Bahujan Samaj Party), Patil Krishna Bhaurao (Independent), Shivaji Bhagwan Mane (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle (Bharatiya Janata Party).

