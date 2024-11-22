Silli Election Result 2024: JMM's Amit Kumar Wins With 72741 Votes

Sili Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, 2024. The Silli constituency, one of the 81 seats in Jharkhand, saw voting on November 20, 2024, as part of Phase 2.

JMM's Amit Kumar Wins With 72741 Votes

Several prominent candidates are contesting from Silli in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections. Candidates from major parties include Ajit Kumar from BSP, Amit Kumar from JMM, Sudesh Kumar Mahto from AJSU, Rabindra Lal Yadav from JP, Devendra Nath Mahto from JLKM, Anil Kumar Mahto from PPI(D), Anil Singh Munda from BAP.

Silli Election 2024 Result Live: Previous Election (2019) Result: