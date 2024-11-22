Published 23:05 IST, November 22nd 2024
Silli Election Result 2024: JMM's Amit Kumar Wins With 72741 Votes
Silli Election Result 2024 Live: Republic brings you the latest updates from Silli.
- Election News
- 2 min read
Sili Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: The 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, 2024. The Silli constituency, one of the 81 seats in Jharkhand, saw voting on November 20, 2024, as part of Phase 2.
Stay updated with the live results of the Silli constituency on Republic TV. Get real-time updates on the leading and trailing candidates from various parties as the counting progresses. Find out which party is securing a lead in this crucial Jharkhand assembly seat.
Silli Election 2024 Result Live UPDATES:
- JMM's Amit Kumar Wins With 72741 Votes
- Counting of votes to begin shortly
Silli Election 2024 Result Live: Candidates in the Silli Constituency 2024:
Several prominent candidates are contesting from Silli in the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections. Candidates from major parties include Ajit Kumar from BSP, Amit Kumar from JMM, Sudesh Kumar Mahto from AJSU, Rabindra Lal Yadav from JP, Devendra Nath Mahto from JLKM, Anil Kumar Mahto from PPI(D), Anil Singh Munda from BAP.
Silli Election 2024 Result Live: Previous Election (2019) Result:
In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Sudesh Kumar Mahto of the AJSUP emerged victorious from the Silli constituency. He secured 83,700 votes and defeated Seema Devi of the JMM, who garnered 63,505 votes. Sudesh Kumar Mahto's win was significant in maintaining the AJSUP's presence in the region. The results of the Silli Assembly seat and all 81 constituencies will be announced on November 23, 2024.
Updated 20:52 IST, November 23rd 2024