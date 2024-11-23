Election Results 2024: BJP Wins Solapur South, Solapur North

Updates: The counting of votes in Karmala, Madha, Barshi, Mohol, Solapur City (North), Solapur Central, Akkalkot, Solapur South, Pandharpur, Sangola, Malshiran in the Solapur district begins. The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20. BJP registered victory in Solapur South and Solapur City (North).

Karmala Election Results

Narayan Govindrao Patil (NCP (SP) has emerged victorious with a margin of more than 30,000 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Ranjit Shinde.

Karmala is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Karmala Assembly Constituency was recorded at 69.5 per cent. Karmala comes under Solapur district of Maharashtra State. Digvijay Digambarrao Bagal (SHS), Narayan Govindrao Patil (NCP (SP)) are key candidates contested from Karmala constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde of the Independent won the seat by defeating Narayan (aaba) Govindrao Patil an Independent with a margin of 5494 votes.

Madha Election Results

NCP (SCP) leader Dhananjay Patil defeated Independent candidate Ranjit Shinde by 30,600 votes.

Minaltai Dadasaheb Sathe (NCP), Abhijeet Dhananjay Patil (NCP (SP)) are also key candidates contesting from Madha constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Shinde Babanrao Vitthalrao of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Kokate Sanjay Shivlal of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 68245 votes.

Barshi Election Results

Sena (UBT) leader Dilip Gangodhar Sopal defeated Rajendra Vitthal Raut (Shiv Sena) leads by 6472 votes.

Rajendra Vitthal Raut (SHS), Dilip Gangadhar Sopal (SHS (UBT)) are key candidates contested from Barshi constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Rajendra Vitthal Raut of the Independent won the seat by defeating Adv. Dilip Gangadhar Sopal of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 3076 votes.

Mohol Election Results

Khare Raju Dnyanu (NCP (SP)) defeated Mane Yashwant Vitthal (NCP) by 30,200 votes.

Mane Yashwant Vitthal (NCP), Khare Raju Dnyanu (NCP (SP)) are key candidates contested from the Mohol constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, along with many other independent candidates.

Solapur City (North) Election Results

Vijayakumar Deshmukh ( BJP ) registers victory over Kothe Mahesh Vishupant (NCP (SP) with a margin of 54,000 votes.

Vijayakumar Deshmukh (BJP), Kothe Mahesh Vishupant (NCP (SP)), North Parshuram Ingle (MNS) are key candidates contested from Solapur City North constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections

Solapur Central Election Results

Devendre Rajesh Kothe (BJP) registered victory over AIMIM leader Farooq Shabdi with a margin of 48,000 votes.

Devendra Rajesh Kothe (BJP), Adam Narsayya Narayan (CPIM) are key candidates contested from Solapur City central constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2019, Shinde Praniti Shushilkumar of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen with a margin of 12719 votes.

Akkalkot Election Results

Kalyanshetti Sachin Panchappa (BJP) emerged victorious with over 50,000 votes against Congress Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre.

Sachin Kalyanshetty (BJP), Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre (INC), Mallinath Patil (MNS) are also considered key candidates contested from Akkalkot constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections

Solapur South Election Results

BJP leader Subhash Deshmukh registered victory against Sena UBT leader Amar Ratikant Patil. He won by over 77,127 votes.

Solapur South comes under Solapur district of Maharashtra State. Subhash Deshmukh (BJP), Mahadev Koganre (MNS) are key candidates contested from Solapur South constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections

Pandharpur Election Results

BJP's Autade Samadhan Mahadeo has emerged victorious in Pandharpur. He defeated Congress leader Bhahirath Bhalke by margin of 8430 votes.

Samadhan Mahadev Autade (BJP), Bhagirath Bhalke (INC) are key candidates contested from Pandharpur constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections

Sangola Election Results

Dr Babasaheb Annasaheb Deshmukh from Peasants And Workers Party of India (PWPI) emerged victorious 25,836 votes. Shahaji Bapu of Shiv Sena came distant second.

Shahaji Bapu Patil (SHS), Dr.Babasaheb Annasaheb Deshmukh (PWPI) are key candidates contested from Sangola constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections

Malshiras Election Results

Uttamrao Shivdas Jankar of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar has emerged victorious. He defeated BJP's Ram Vitthal Satpute by a margin of more than 13,000 votes.

This is the first election following the splits in the NCP and Shiv Sena. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, the undivided NCP obtained 54 seats, the Congress won 44 seats, independents claimed 13 seats, and others took 16 seats. The results of this election will have significant implications for all parties, especially the NCP and Shiv Sena.