UP By-Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Leads in 7 of 9 Seats, SP Ahead in 2

UP By-election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh by-elections in nine Assembly constituencies began at 8 AM on Saturday under tight security. These bypolls, held on November 20, are closely watched, especially the Karhal seat, which has garnered the most attention. Karhal became vacant after Akhilesh Yadav won the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, and his nephew, Tej Pratap, is contesting the seat.

The results of these by-elections, though not affecting the overall strength of the state assembly, are seen as a key test for both the ruling BJP and opposition parties. A total of 90 candidates, including 11 women, are in the race across nine constituencies, and the counting process will take place in multiple rounds. The outcome is expected to be announced soon, with the results holding significant political importance for the state.