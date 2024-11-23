Published 08:28 IST, November 23rd 2024
UP By-Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Leads in 7 of 9 Seats, SP Ahead in 2
UP By-election Result 2024 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh by-elections in nine Assembly constituencies began at 8 AM on Saturday under tight security. These bypolls, held on November 20, are closely watched, especially the Karhal seat, which has garnered the most attention. Karhal became vacant after Akhilesh Yadav won the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj, and his nephew, Tej Pratap, is contesting the seat.
The results of these by-elections, though not affecting the overall strength of the state assembly, are seen as a key test for both the ruling BJP and opposition parties. A total of 90 candidates, including 11 women, are in the race across nine constituencies, and the counting process will take place in multiple rounds. The outcome is expected to be announced soon, with the results holding significant political importance for the state.
Voting for by-elections in the state's Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Ghaziabad, Khair (Aligarh), Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar) and Majhawan (Mirzapur) assembly constituencies was held on November 20.
UP By-polls Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates:
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: In Katehari the BJP's Dharam Raj Nishad is leading by 7,201 votes.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: At 2 PM, the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Yadav is leading by a margin of 19,581 votes in Karhal
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: The BJP's Ramveer Singh is leading in Kundarki by a margin of 98,537 votes
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: At 2 PM, In Meerapur, the RLD's Mithilesh Pal is leading by 19,785 votes against Samajwadi Party candidate Sumbul Rana.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: At 12 PM, in Phulpur, the BJP's Deepak Patel is leading by a margin of 3,877 votes.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: The BJP is in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal, Katehari and Sisamau.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: At 12 PM, BJP is leading in 6 out of the 9 bypoll seats in Uttar Pradesh.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: BJP Now Leading in 4 Seats in Uttar Pradesh – Majhawan, Kundarki, Khair, and Katehari.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: Akhilesh Yadav's Nephew, Tej Pratap Yadav, Takes Lead in Early Trends from Karhal Vidhan Sabha Seat.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leads in all 9 assembly seats in early trends.
- UP By-polls Election LIVE Results: Counting Begins at all 9 Assembly Seats amid tight security.
Updated 14:59 IST, November 23rd 2024