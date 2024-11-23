Wayanad Result Live: Priyanka Margin Much Less Than Rahul

Wayanad By-Election Result LIVE: The Wayanad Lok Sabha By-Election 2024 took place on November 13, amid tight security measures, with over 2,500 security personnel deployed and webcasting across 1,354 polling booths to ensure transparency. This bypoll marked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ’s first electoral contest, as she aimed to retain the Wayanad seat previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi .

Wayanad Election 2024: List of Assembly Constituencies

The Wayanad seat comprises the Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta segments in Wayanad district, along with Thiruvambady in Kozhikode and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram.

Will Priyanka Gandhi surpass Rahul’s historic victory margin of over 3.5 lakh votes from earlier this year? Latest updates here...

Priyanka, extended her lead by over 3.8 lakh votes after five hours of counting of the ballots in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, according to the Election Commission.

She surpassed the lead achieved by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls earlier this year with party leaders and ally IUML predicting a big win for her amid the counting trends.

According to EC figures at around 10.20 am, Priyanka received 1,65,487 votes with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri at second with 56,929 and BJP 's Navya Haridas third with 31,018 votes.

Congress-led UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday extended her lead by over 55,000 votes after nearly two hours of counting of the ballots polled in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in Kerala , according to the Election Commission.

The counting of votes for the Wayanad By-Election Results has begun.

Wayanad By-Election 2024