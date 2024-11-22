Published 21:56 IST, November 22nd 2024
Yavatmal Election Results 2024: BJP wins Arni, Umarkhed seats
BJP wins Arni, Umarkhed seats in Yavatmal Election Results 2024, know more.
Yavatmal Assembly Election Results 2024: Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh of the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Yavatmal-Washim constituency after securing 59,4807 votes.
-Shiv Sena's Rathod Sanjay Dulichand has defeated Thakare Manikrao Govindrao of the Congress to win the Digras seat of Yavatmal district.
-Raju Narayan Todsam of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Arni seat by defeating Jitendra Shivaji Moghe of the Congress of Yavatmal district.
-Indranil Manohar Naik of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) has won against Sharad Apparao Maind of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) from the Pusad seat of Yavatmal district.
-Kisan Maroti Wankhede of the Bharatiya Janata Party has defeated Sahebrao Dattarao Kamble of the Congress from the Umarkhed seat of Yavatmal district.
The Election for Yavatmal Assembly Maharashtra, which is one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in the state, was held on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23, and the counting has begun.
Maharashtra Constituency Assembly Election 2024
Maharashtra Yavatmal Assembly Election 2024: Candidates List
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance - comprising Congress , Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar 's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - and the Mahayuti alliance - comprising Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - have announced their candidates for the Yavatmal Constituency Assembly Elections 2024 after the announcement of voting dates by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
|Candidate
|Party
|Madan Madhukar Yerawar
|BJP
|Anil Alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar
|INC
|Bhai Aman
|BSP
|Shabbir Khan Raheman Khan
|Indian National League
|Chaudhary Bipin Anil
|Prahar Janshakti Party
|Dharam Dilipsingh Thakur
|Rashtriya Samaj Paksha
|Manoj Mahadevarao Gedam
|Independent
Yavatmal Election Results 2024 LIVE:
- Anil Alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar from (INC) leads in Yavatmal constiuency with 6,123 votes, BJP's Madan Madhukar Yerawa trails.
- Counting on all 7 constituencies Wani, Ralegaon (ST), Yavatmal, Digras, Arni (ST), Pusad, Umarkhed (SC) began at 8 am today.
Yavatmal Assembly Election Result: What happened in 2019?
MADAN MADHUKAR YERAWAR from the BJP was the winning candidate from the Yavatmal constituency in Maharashtra in the 2019 Assembly elections. He secured 80,425 votes while 78172 votes were ruled in favour of ANIL ALIAS BALASAHEB SHANKARRAO MANGULKAR from the INC.
Yavatmal Election Results Live
- Anil Alias Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar from INC is leading with +5988 votes. BJP candidate Madan Madhukar Yerawar is trailing.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live
Yavatmal (Maharashtra) Assembly Election 2024 Result Date
November 23rd 2024