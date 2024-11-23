Yevla Election Result 2024: Chhagan Bhujbal's Hattrick of Triumph With 26,400 Votes

Yevla Election Result 2024 LIVE: Yevla, located in Maharashtra 's Nashik district, is an assembly constituency under the Dindori Lok Sabha seat. Chhagan Bhujbal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been the dominant figure here, winning consecutive elections. Counting of votes in the constituency has concluded and NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal emerged victorious.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhujbal secured a convincing victory with 126,237 votes, defeating Sambhaji Sahebrao Pawar of the Shiv Sena, who managed 69,712 votes. Earlier, in the 2014 elections, Bhujbal had also emerged victorious, earning 112,787 votes against Pawar Sambhaji Sahebrao’s 66,345 votes.

These results highlight Bhujbal's stronghold in the constituency, maintaining a consistent margin over his Shiv Sena rival in both elections.

Key Candidates

Chhagan Bhujbal of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will face Adv. Manikrao Madhavrao Shinde of NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar.

Chhagan Bhujbal’s Consecutive Win In Yevla Constituency

Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP won the Yevla Assembly seat in 2019 with 126,237 votes and in 2014 with 112,787 votes. He currently serves as Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection.

Yevla Election Result

The Maharashtra election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ,and the Nationalist Congress Party ( Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.