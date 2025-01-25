Ajith Kumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shekhar Kapur Awarded Padma Bhushan For Contribution To Indian Cinema On R-Day Eve

Indian cinema personalities, actors Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Shekhar Kapur have been awarded the Padma Bhushan. The announcement of the name of the recipients of the 2025 Padma Awards was made on the eve of the 76th Republic Day . From the field of art, folk singer Sharda Sinha and Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh were honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri respectively. Fans of Ajith and Telugu star Balakrishna, lovingly called Balayya, whose most recent release Daaku Maharaaj is running in cinema halls now, congratulated the two stars on receiving India;'s third highest civilian award.

Balakrishna and Ajithy Kumar (R) have been awarded the Padma Bhushan | Image: X

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu congratulates Balakrishna

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu led congratulations for Balakrishna on social media as the latter was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan. He posted a photo with the actor and wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to Telugu cinema legend and Hindupur MLA, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu, on being conferred the Padma Bhushan! Upholding the legendary NTR Garu’s legacy, you have excelled in cinema, politics, and philanthropy. Your dedication to public welfare, particularly through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, has touched countless lives and inspired millions. This is a well-deserved honor for a true icon and compassionate leader!”

Chandrababu Naidu with Balakrishna | Image: X

Others like producer Naga Vamsi and director Anil Ravipudi also congratulated the Tollywood star with heartfelt messages.

Shekhar Kapur reacts to Padma Bhushan honour

Shekhar Kapur, the visionary Bollywood director known for his critically and commercially successful films like Masoom, Bandit Queen, Elizabeth, Mr India among others, received the Padma Shri in 2000. His other accolades include a BAFTA Award, a National Film Award, a National Board of Review Award and a Best Director nomination at the Golden Globes.

Shekhar Kapur (L) with director SS Rajamouli | Image: Shekhar Kapur/X