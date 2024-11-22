AR Rahman's Bassist Mohini Dey Breaks Silence On Link-Up Rumours With Composer Following Divorce

AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu decided to part ways after being married for 29 years. The news of their divorce was first announced by the couple's lawyer on November 20. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey had announced her separation from her husband just a few hours earlier. This led to link-up rumours between the two. While Rahman and Saira's lawyer clarified to Republic in an exclusive conversation that all rumours are baseless, the bassist has now herself issued an indirect statement on the matter.

Mohini Dey addresses link-up rumours with AR Rahman

Mohini Dey's divorce announcement coming just hours before the Oscar-winning composer gave rise to social media speculation. However, Rahman's son and lawyer have both issued a clarification on the matter before calling all rumours false. The young bassist, on November 22, took to her Instagram account to share a story requesting for her privacy to be maintained.

A screengrab of Mohini Dey's post | Image: Instagram

Sharing a story on Instagram, Mohini Dey wrote, "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it's about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS." She concluded by writing, "I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy. Mo"

AR Rahman's son AR Rameen rubbished rumours surrounding his father

On November 22, AR Rahman's son took to his Instagram account to share a story regarding his father. Sharing a news article about the composer and his bassist, Rameen refuted all rumours calling them ‘baseless’ and ‘disheartening’. Setting the record straight, he requested the social media users to show AR Rahman ‘dignity and honour’.

A screengrab of Rameen's post | Image: AR Rameen/Instagram