Arijit Singh Bestowed With Padma Shri Honour On The Eve Of Republic Day 2025, Fans Overwhelmed With Joy

Padma Awards 2025: Bollywood playback singer Arjit Singh has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, on the eve of the 76th Republic Day . This year, the President approved 139 Padma awards including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. It was a moment of celebration and joy for Arjit and his fans, who took to social media to mark his achievement. The singer, known for his soulful voice and has delivered hits like Tum Hi Ho, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Channa Mereya, Nashe Si Chadh Gayi and many more in Hindi films, began his career by participating in a music reality show in 2005. 20 years on, he has come a long way. He is not only one of the highest-paid lead vocalists in India, but also the most-followed artist globally on Spotify, with over 134 million followers.