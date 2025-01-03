Published 22:32 IST, January 3rd 2025
After Golden Globes, All We Imagine As Light Gets 3 Nods At BAFTA Awards 2025
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light lights up the nomination list of BAFTA Awards 2025 in three categories.
All We Imagine As Light is busy earning positive reviews after it premiered on OTT. Payal Kapadia's directorial won a prestigious award at Cannes 2024 and is now gearing up for the Golden Globes Awards 2025 as it has been nominated in two categories - Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. Amid this, BAFTA Awards 2025 recently unveiled the longlists for nominations in 25 categories, and All We Imagine As Light has found its mention not just in one or two but three categories - Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film not in the English language.
