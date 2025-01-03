Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:32 IST, January 3rd 2025

After Golden Globes, All We Imagine As Light Gets 3 Nods At BAFTA Awards 2025

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light lights up the nomination list of BAFTA Awards 2025 in three categories.

A still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: YouTube

All We Imagine As Light is busy earning positive reviews after it premiered on OTT. Payal Kapadia's directorial won a prestigious award at Cannes 2024 and is now gearing up for the Golden Globes Awards 2025 as it has been nominated in two categories - Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film. Amid this, BAFTA Awards 2025 recently unveiled the longlists for nominations in 25 categories, and All We Imagine As Light has found its mention not just in one or two but three categories -  Best Director, Original Screenplay and Best Film not in the English language.

(This is a developing copy.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 22:32 IST, January 3rd 2025

Recommended

Dense Smog Engulfs Delhi; GRAP Stage-3 Imposed | LIVE
India News
Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun Starrer Locks Premiere Date?
Entertainment News
3 Held For Murder Of Autorickshaw Driver In Jharkhand
India News
Mystery Disease Outbreak In China A Chilling Reminder Of Dark Covid Days
World News
Moana 2 On OTT: Dwayne Johnson's Dubbed Animated Movie To Premiere On...
Entertainment News
HMPV Outbreak in China: Symptoms, Transmission, Facts You Need to Know
Health News
Nepali Child Singer Sachin Dies At 15 Due To Multiple Health Issues
Entertainment News
Parental Consent Must For Children To Open Social Media Account: Centre
India News
HMPV: Is China Facing a New Virus Outbreak Five Years After COVID-19?
World News
FIR Can Be Registered Against Centre Officials Without State Consent: SC
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.