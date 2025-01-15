Search icon
Published 18:10 IST, January 15th 2025

Coldplay Mumbai Concert: IRCTC's Special Train To Ferry Attendees To DY Patil Stadium - Prices, Dates, How To Book Tickets

Coldplay India concert: BookMyShow has partnered with Indian Railways to make attending shows in Mumbai more easier and convenient.

Indian Railways' special train services in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

Fans are eagerly waiting for British band Coldplay who will be returning to India after nine years. They will be performing in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. BookMyshow has partnered with Indian Railways for special train services in Mumbai. Know all details about train routes and ticket prices.

Indian Railways announces special train services in Mumbai

BookMyshow took to their Instagram account handle and introduced a dedicated local train services for the Mumbai leg of the world tour. The concert will be held at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21.

The trains will connect areas across Mumbai including western, central and harbour lines with stops at important locations like Goregaon, Andheri, Bandra, Chembur Jui Nahar and Nerul. Tickets for this round-trip service are priced at ₹500 and can be booked exclusively through BookMyShow. This initiative will make it much easier and more convenient for the fans.

All about Coldplay’s Music of The Sphere World Tour

Music of The Sphere World Tour kicked off in March 2022 and has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour who are currently in Abu Dhabi, they will be travelling to India for five-day tour.

File photo of Coldplay | Source: Instagram

This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival. For the unversed, the band consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:12 IST, January 15th 2025

