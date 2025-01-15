Fact Check: Oscars 2025 Cancelled Due To LA Wildfires? Report Claims 'Contingency Strategy' In Place To Call Off Ceremony

Los Angeles wildfires have wreaked havoc in the city with many houses burnt down and lives lost. The wildfires have also destroyed the homes of numerous A-listers, including Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. So far, 25 people have lost their lives. Owing to this, reports were ride that the Oscars awards ceremony might get cancelled because of deadly wildfires. However, on Wednesday, a report in The Hollywood Reporter quashed the rumours. The portal revealed that the 97th Academy Awards will happen as planned, which is Sunday, March 2.

The 97th Academy Awards will not get cancelled

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with senior officials at the Academy and shared that no such plan is being contemplated. As claimed by The Sun "A secret contingency strategy is in place for the Awards ceremony to be called off” is all false and no such plan or advisory committee exists. However, they did extend the Oscar nominations voting window, cancelled the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and postponed the Scientific and Technical Awards.

The report further mentioned that the only committee weighing how the Academy should proceed is the organisation's 55-person board of governors, which includes none of the individuals listed by U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun.

The board includes four members who lost their houses in the deadly fires, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended the nomination voting period to January 17 and will now announce its nominees at a virtual event on Thursday, January 23.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2025