India's All We Imagine As Light Loses Golden Globe In Non-English Language Film Category To Emilia Perez

All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category to France's Emilia Perez. A joint Indo-French production, Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was nominated in the category along with I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Girl with the Needle (Denmark), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany) and Vermiglio (Italy) to clinch the prestigious Golden Globe. However, it could not win.

Kani Kusruti in a still from All We Imagine As Light | Image: X

Emilia Perez, the winner in the category, started the awards night with a win for Zoe Saldana in the best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture. Saldana defeated her co-star Selena Gomez in the category. The movie has bagged 10 nominations, the most for any film, in the 82nd edition of the Golden Globes.

What is Emilia Perez about?

Set around Mexico City, this is a movie about family, ambition, the possibility of change, cartels, human disappearances, gender-affirmation, money and corruption. It is directed by Jacques Audiard. Emilia Pérez, a Netflix release, started streaming on November 13.

Zoe Saldana in a still from Emilia Perez | Image: AP

Golden Globe in Non-English Language category evades India

Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was the 4th Indian film that has been nominated for a Golden Globe in the Non-English Language category after Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1989), Monsoon Wedding (2002) and RRR (2023). However, the Golden Globe in the category still evades India.

File photo of Payal Kapadia | Image: X