₹500 Crore To ₹50 Lakh: Blockbuster Actor, Director's Film Fares Dismally At Box Office

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s much-delayed film, Naam released in theatres on November 22. The action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but got delayed due to the demise of one of the producers of the movie, according to a press release issued by the makers. Naam is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie is faring poorly at the box office with its two-day collection standing at just ₹30 lakh. Interestingly, on November 1 on Diwali, Ajay saw the release of Singham Again and director Anees' Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also debuted alongside it.

They collectively minted over ₹500 crore after 2 week-run in the cinema halls. However, Ajay and Anees' Naam have seen no takers at the box office.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1 | Image: IMDb

Naam box office collection detailed

Naam minted ₹22 lakh on its opening day. Its collection dipped to ₹8-10 lakh on its second day, indicating that its theatrical run is doomed. Even if the film manages to collect twice as much on Sunday, it will barely touch the ₹50 lakh mark in its opening weekend.

Naam poster featurinmg Ajay Devgn | Image: X

Naam, which sees the team up of Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee, comes after their respective blockbuster movies Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Ajay, Anees collaborate for the 4th time in Naam