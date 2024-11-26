Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Roka Ceremony: Inside Video Shows Couple's Bollywood-style Ring Exchange

Bollywood’s new couple in town Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged on September 1. Recently, a roka ceremony was organised at Aletha’s home in Mumbai on November 23. A video of the couple is now going viral on social media in which Aadar is putting a ring on Aletha’s finger.

In the viral clip, Aadar Jain can be seen going down on one knee and danced for for Alekha before putting a ring on her finger. Later he give her a forehead kiss and hugs her happily. Amid this, Randhir Kapoor can be seen sitting behind and had a sweet smile on his face.

Photo of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Source: Instagram

Roka ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

A roka ceremony was organised at Alekha’s home in Mumbai on November 23, where the groom-to-be arrived with his family members, including Ranbir Kapoor , Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among others. Many videos and pictures of Kapoors and Jains arriving at the ceremony had gone viral on social media. In pictures, the bride-to-be Alekha Advani along with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda were all smiles for the camera.

File photof Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani | Source: Instagram