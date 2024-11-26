Search icon
Published 11:42 IST, November 26th 2024

Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani Roka Ceremony: Inside Video Shows Couple's Bollywood-style Ring Exchange

The family of Kapoors and Jains attended the event of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony which happened in Mumbai on November 23.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Image: Instagram

Bollywood’s new couple in town Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged on September 1. Recently, a roka ceremony was organised at Aletha’s home in Mumbai on November 23. A video of the couple is now going viral on social media in which Aadar is putting a ring on Aletha’s finger.

Viral clip of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s roka ceremony

In the viral clip, Aadar Jain can be seen going down on one knee and danced for for Alekha before putting a ring on her finger. Later he give her a forehead kiss and hugs her happily. Amid this, Randhir Kapoor can be seen sitting behind and had a sweet smile on his face. 

There were other pictures shared on Instagram which were from the roka ceremony.

Photo of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Source: Instagram
Photo of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Source: Instagram

Photo of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony | Source: Instagram

Roka ceremony of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

A roka ceremony was organised at Alekha’s home in Mumbai on November 23, where the groom-to-be arrived with his family members, including Ranbir Kapoor , Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Reema Jain, Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among others. Many videos and pictures of Kapoors and Jains arriving at the ceremony had gone viral on social media. In pictures, the bride-to-be Alekha Advani along with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda were all smiles for the camera.

File photof Aadar Jain with Alekha Advani | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani’s relationship became public in November 23 when the former shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the light of my life. Aadar Jain is the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, who had previously dated actress Tara Sutaria, who is a close friend of Alekha.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:31 IST, November 26th 2024

Viral Ranbir Kapoor

