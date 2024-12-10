Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Pre-wedding Festivities: Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor Attend Mehendi Ceremony

Khushi Kapoor shared a series of photos from Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane's mehendi ceremony. It was also attended by Anurag Kashyap's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin.

Aaliyah Kashyap with Khushi Kapoor (L), Kalki Koechlin (R) | Image: Instagram

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to marry her fiance Shane Gregoire this week. The pre-wedding festivities are underway and today (December 10), Kashyap and Gregoire families are celebrating the Mehendi ceremony. Aaliyah's BFF and actress Khushi Kapoor has shared a series of photos from the event, offering an inside glimpse of the function. Anurag's ex-wife Kalki Koechlin was also snapped arriving at the ceremony.

Inside Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's mehendi/sangeet ceremony

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khushi shared the adorable photos offering a closer look at her outfit, followed by several inside photos, featuring Aaliyah, Shane and her rumoured boyfriend Vedang Raina. The first few photos show Khushi in a pink saree with multicoloured embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with emerald colour jewellery and gold bangles.

Towards the end of the album, there are a few photos from the function. The 10th photo shows Khushi posing with Aaliyah, who is green lehenga with a matching handbag. It is followed by a photo of Shane sitting on a dhol in green sherwani. The last photo is a mirror selfie featuring Khushi, her friend and Vedang. 

In the caption, she wrote, "Mehendi Day".

Kalki Koechlin arrives in a shade of green at Aaliyah and Shane's mehendi ceremony

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Kalki can be seen happily posing for the camera stationed at the venue. For the event, Kalki wore a green skirt with white embroidery paired with a matching blouse. She sported nude makeup with tinted pink lips and tied her hair in a neat bun.

For the unversed, Aaliyah and Shane got engaged in Mumbai last year and shared the photos from the dreamy proposal. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.