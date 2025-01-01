Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth Share Unseen Photo From Their Dreamy Proposal | VIRAL

Aditi Rao Hydari- Siddharth got married on September 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at a temple in Telangana. Following this, they had a registered marriage around Diwali . They got married for the second time at the Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan. Recently, Aditi shared her most cherished moments in which it featured an unseen picture of her proposal with Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s glimpses from 2024, video goes viral

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to share a video clip in which she gave glimpses of her best moments from 2024. In the clip, it featured photos from Aditi and Siddharth's wedding, behind-the-scenes from her recent series Heeramandi. Along with the post, she wrote in the caption, “Thank you 2024

Welcome 2025-be kind….Happy new year!

Fans took to comment section and showered the couple with so much love. One user wrote, “Happy New Year ! Mrs. Mr. Siddhu Add”. Another user wrote, “Happy New Year for the super star”. “Happy New year. May this year bring more luck and be prosperous”, wrote the third user.

Aditi Rao and Siddharth previous marriages

Aditi Rao Hydari was once married to actor Satyadeep Mishra, who is now wed to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Satyadeep and Masaba are now expecting their first child together. According to an earlier interview, Aditi and Satyadeep tied the knot in 2007 during a private ceremony when Aditi was just 21. In 2013, the heeramandi actress disclosed that they had parted ways. Neither Aditi nor Satyadeep revealed the reason for their separation.

IDAditi Rao-Siddharth Wedding | Image: Instagram