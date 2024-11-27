Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth Wed Again In Royal Ceremony In Rajasthan Fort, Share Dreamy Pics

It seems Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth couldn't get over the winter wedding and decided to tie the knot once again, but this time royalty. The couple got married on September 16 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at a temple in Telangana. Following this, they had a registered marriage around Diwali . As per their latest post, they got married for the second time at the Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan .

While the first few photos seemed for a magazine cover, it was the last two photos, that hinted that the two have married again. The photos are dreamy yet adorable with a simple caption, "The best this to hold on to in life is each other".

(Aditi Rao Hydari with Siddharth | Image: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth turn into Sabyasachi bride and groom for their second wedding

Taking to Instagram, Aditi and Siddharth shared a joint post offering a glimpse of their second wedding. This time, Aditi opted for a royal red lehenga choli and accessorised her look with a matha patti and statement jewellery. In the images, she can be seen wearing a handcrafted silk textured lehenga paired with an organza dupatta. On the other hand, Siddharth wore a sherwani and silk kurta churidar paired with an embroidered organza shawl.



Shortly after Aditi shared the post, her fans and friends from the industry flooded the comments with heartfelt well-wishes. One user wrote, “Loveliest thing I saw in internet today.” Another said, “Happy marriage life.”

When Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth registered their marriage on Diwali

Aditi and Siddharth officially registered their marriage on Diwali this year, two months after their wedding. The duo got married at a temple in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Telangana after being in a relationship for nearly three years. Sharing the photos, they wrote, “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”