Alia Bhatt Subtly Shuts Down Trolls Attacking Ranbir For Ignoring Her At Raj Kapoor Film Festival

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have come out as a power couple of B-town. The couple often becomes the centre of attention but not in a positive light. Despite fans love to watch their chemistry, in real life, they term the Animal actor as misogynist for not being gentlemanly and supportive of his wife Alia. Lately, a video of the couple went viral on the internet that shows Ranbir ignoring Alia at Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary celebration. Amid this, a fan page dedicated to Alia shared a video defending Ranbir and showing his sides that people "don't post". And guess what who reacted to the video, none other than Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt shuts the troll with a simple Like button on Instagram

The video shared by a fan page shows Ranbir taking good care of Alia and not roaming with her at the venue hand-in-hand. “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show, they cut a 2-sec clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled," read the caption. Soon after the video was posted, Alia noticed and liked the clip, seemingly shutting down the trolls.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The couple's remarks in interviews are often misconstructed, leading to misunderstandings between the fans.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are busy preparing for Love & War