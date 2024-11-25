Amitabh Bachchan Pens Note For Son Abhishek Amid I Want To Talk Poor Box Office Run: Let Them Say...

Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk released in theatres on November 22, and fans are praising for his performance. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is receiving great reviews for his storyline and has touched the hearts of fans for the relationship its has shown between a father and daughter. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has come forward and showered praise for his son’s acting skills in the film.

After watching the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s note reflected his happiness of watching Abhishek’s best performance in I Want To Talk. Amitabh Bachchan wrote a lengthy note in his blog in Tumblr after watching Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk. He wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained. Some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK.. just does that.. it invites you to BE the film! It picks you up gently from your seat in the theater and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon, and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into... ESCAPISM.”

He further said, “Abhishek.. you are not Abhishek.. you are ARJUN SEN of the film.” He also conveyed a strong message, stating, “Let them say what they say.. but this is what I say.. the say for the film. The good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad. The need for whichever was the need for them, did they recognise me with that.”

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan | Source: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan added, “It was their 'need' to think of me as good or bad.. whatever was their 'need', that was how much they did recognise me.. your greed for the good in me can be good.. your greed to express the bad in me can be bad.. but it was YOUR 'need' to think good or think bad.. and that was my recognition.. it was not what I was.. IT WAS YOUR NEED TO THINK OF ME AS BAD.. OR THINK OR ME AS GOOD.. THAT WAS how much you could understand me.”

He concluded, “It was your need to write falsehood about me.. it was your need to write the goodness in me.. and that need was the value of how much you did recognize me.. recognise me.. not know me!!!! The ultimate philosophic sarcasm - satire the sneering scoffing gibbing trenchancy.. of those that now try desperately to uphold the crumbled pillar of the five.. AND ALL THE EF MUST UNDERSTAND WELL FOR WHOM THIS IS WRITTEN!”.

I Want To Talk box office collection

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest release I Want To Talk is struggling at the box office. According to report in Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated of ₹1.33 crore in India. On the fourth day, the film has collected ₹0.04 crore.

Scene from I Want To Talk featuring Abhishek Bachchan | Source: Instagram