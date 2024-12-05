Published 18:32 IST, December 5th 2024
Amitabh Bachchan Schools Troll For Asking Abhishek To Speak In Hindi: You Write In English...
Amitabh Bachchan's heated exchange with a social media user for asking Abhishek Bachchan to speak in English has now gone viral.
Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk released in theatres on November 22, and fans are praising for his performance. The Shoojit Sircar directorial has touched the hearts of fans for the relationship its has shown between a father and daughter. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan recently slammed a troll for asking his son to speak in Hindi.
Amitabh Bachchan shuts a troll, heated exchange goes viral
Previously, Amitabh Bachchan had reshared a video of Abhishek and praised his son for his performance in I Want To Talk. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan has spoken in the video, An X user wrote, “Sir ji Hindi me bolne ko kaho Jr Bachchan ji ko. English hamari samaj me barobar nahi aati sirji”. In turn, Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Wow! What a viewpoint you have! Amazing! You tell him to speak in Hindi, but you write in English!”.
Amitabh Bachchan’s appreciation for Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film
After watching I Want To Talk, Amitabh Bachchan’s note reflected his happiness of watching Abhishek’s best performance in I Want To Talk. He wrote, “Some films invite you to be entertained. Some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK.. just does that.. it invites you to BE the film! It picks you up gently from your seat in the theater and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon, and you watch its life floating by. No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into... ESCAPISM.”
He concluded, “It was your need to write falsehood about me.. it was your need to write the goodness in me.. and that need was the value of how much you did recognize me.. recognise me.. not know me!!!! The ultimate philosophic sarcasm - satire the sneering scoffing gibbing trenchancy.. of those that now try desperately to uphold the crumbled pillar of the five.. AND ALL THE EF MUST UNDERSTAND WELL FOR WHOM THIS IS WRITTEN!”.
