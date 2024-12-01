Published 21:06 IST, December 1st 2024
Animal Turns 1: 2 Actors Certain To Return In Sequel Animal Park, One Is Ranbir Kapoor, Second Is...
While it is certain that Ranbir will return in the sequel because there is no Animal without him, Sandeep has confirmed another cast member's return in part 2.
Animal Turns 1: One of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal broke box office records after its release this day one year ago. While the film has divided the audience over its glorification of toxic masculinity, the team has strongly stood by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his attempt to bring faulty characters to the light. At the end of Animal, the sequel Animal Park has been teased, with the makers inviting the audience to "come and visit" the cinema spectacle in the coming time.
In various interactions, Sandeep has hinted at the timeline of Animal Park. However, one of the biggest questions remains- which cast members will return in the sequel?
Ranbir Kapoor and this actor certain to return in Animal Park
In Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay will be up against his look-alike Aziz Haque. He is a butcher in Istanbul and the youngest of the Haque brothers. He is also revealed as the one who underwent plastic surgery to resemble Ranvijay. While it is certain that Ranbir will return in the sequel because there is no Animal without him, Sandeep has confirmed one other cast member's return in part 2.
Freddy will return in Animal Park
After Animal's release, one of the most talked about characters was Freddy, who features in the pre-interval scene. From Freddy, Ranvijay buys a monstrous machine gun and goes on a rampage. In interviews, Marathi actor Upendra Limaye, who essayed Freddy in Animal, shared that people congratulated him for his short but impactful part in the multi-starrer.
In an interview with Pinkviila, Sandeep told Upendra, "Something great and exciting is there for you in Animal Park," hinting that he will return in the highly-anticipated sequel.
Updated 21:28 IST, December 1st 2024