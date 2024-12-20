Anupam Kher At Republic Sangam: Actor Reveals Why Rock Band Was Invited To His Father's Funeral

New Delhi: Anupam Kher is one of the veteran actors of the entertainment world. He graced Republic Media's Sangam where he for the first time opened up about inviting a rock band to his father's funeral. The Saransh star told how in childhood his father taught him to celebrate failure along with success.

The actor was very close to his father, and this is the reason why he has not been able to forget the lessons taught by his father till now and will never be able to forget them in his entire life. Apart from this, the actor also revealed that he did not mourn his father's death, but celebrated it. He also told the reason behind this.

Why did Anupam Kher celebrate his father's death?

Anupam Kher told at Republic Bharat Sangam that when his father Pushkarnath Kher died, the actor did not cry. He was on his way to Goa to attend David Dhawan's son's wedding when he got the unfortunate news of his father's passing. He returned from Goa airport. He recalled his father wrote a few lines on a paper because he did not have the strength to write. The meaning of those lines was - Live life.

Anupam revealed that his father lived his entire life with great pride. He was very positive in every ups and downs. So even after his death, his family decided to celebrate the life he has lived so far.

Rock band called after father's death

Kher urged his guests to wear colourful clothes instead of white or black. He also invited a rock band and asked the guests to laugh instead of crying because he was sure his father would be very happy when he saw all this from above.