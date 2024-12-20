Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:49 IST, December 20th 2024

Anupam Kher At Republic Sangam: Actor Reveals Why Rock Band Was Invited To His Father's Funeral

Anupam Kher told at Republic Bharat Sangam that when his father Pushkarnath Kher died, the actor did not cry. Instead, he celebrated his death.

Anupam Kher at Republic Bharat Sangam | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Anupam Kher is one of the veteran actors of the entertainment world. He graced Republic Media's Sangam where he for the first time opened up about inviting a rock band to his father's funeral. The Saransh star told how in childhood his father taught him to celebrate failure along with success.

The actor was very close to his father, and this is the reason why he has not been able to forget the lessons taught by his father till now and will never be able to forget them in his entire life. Apart from this, the actor also revealed that he did not mourn his father's death, but celebrated it. He also told the reason behind this.

Why did Anupam Kher celebrate his father's death?

Anupam Kher told at Republic Bharat Sangam that when his father Pushkarnath Kher died, the actor did not cry. He was on his way to Goa to attend David Dhawan's son's wedding when he got the unfortunate news of his father's passing. He returned from Goa airport. He recalled his father wrote a few lines on a paper because he did not have the strength to write. The meaning of those lines was - Live life.

Anupam revealed that his father lived his entire life with great pride. He was very positive in every ups and downs. So even after his death, his family decided to celebrate the life he has lived so far.

Rock band called after father's death

Kher urged his guests to wear colourful clothes instead of white or black. He also invited a rock band and asked the guests to laugh instead of crying because he was sure his father would be very happy when he saw all this from above.

Republic Bharat Sangam is sponsored by Canara Bank and Co-presented by Maruti Suzuki and Powered by Reliance Digital, Ravin Group, Incredible India and Co-powered by Lux Inferno and Nayra Energy. Parul University is the Knowledge Partner, and U.P. Government is the State Partner. Additional partners include Radico, Rungta Steel, Kho Kho World Cup 2025, Manyavar Mohey, and Radio City.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:49 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.