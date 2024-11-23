Anushka Sharma Is Back In The Stands, Cheers For Virat Kohli At India vs Australia Test Match Day 2

Anushka Sharma is known to be one of the few WAGs who turns up at matches to support her husband Virat Kohli and Team India. The actress was spotted again in Perth to attend the ongoing test match between India and Australia. Photos and videos of the actress from the stands are now viral online.

Anushka Sharma turns cheerleader for Virat Kohli

On November 22, Anushka Sharma headed to Perth to attend day 2 of the test match between India and Australia. The actress stepped out in a chic white t-shirt paired with denim for the game. The actress' photos and videos from the stand are viral.

In one particular video, she can be seen acting happily after Team India dismisses the entire Australian team. The actress is expected to be in the stand for the upcoming matches as well.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli spotted on a coffee run in Perth

Anushka Sharma seems to be in the Australian city for quite some time. Last week, the actress along with her husband was spotted on a coffee run in Perth. Their three-year daughter Vamika could be seen in the pram in a photo of the couple circulated online.