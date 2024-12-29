Anushka Sharma Steps Out With Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty At Melbourne Cricket Ground, Videos Go Viral

Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty often travel travel with their husbands Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to support them for their cricket matches. Recently, a video has surfaced on internet in which the duo were snapped at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty Spotted in Melbourne

The clip which is going viral on social media, Anushka Sharma looks stunning in a white shirt with flared jeans. While Athiya Shetty, who is soon going to be a mother was seen flaunting her baby bump in a black stripes and white shirt with a denim skirt. The video is now going viral on social media.

All about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty

In November 2024, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the news on social media that they will be soon welcoming a baby in 2025.. Along with the picture of little feet, the caption read, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon, 2025”. For the unversed, Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot in 2023 at Suniel Shetty’s Farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by family and friends.

File photo of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul | Source: Instagram

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with the film Hero, which starred Sooraj Pancholi in the lead. She is also featured in films including Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

While Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby boy Akaay with Virat Kohli in February this year. She also has a daughter named Vamika. Reportedly, the couple have moved to London after Akaay’s birth.

File photo of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Source: IMDb