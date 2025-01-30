Ashish Chanchlani Recalls Working With 'Nakchadi' Bollywood Actress, Says 'Badi Humble Banti Hai...'; Netizens Guess Names

Ashish Chanchlani, a popular YouTuber, recently shared an unpleasant experience while working with one of the Bollywood actresses during a promotional collaboration. In an interview with The Thugesh Show, he recalled the incident and shared that the actress behaved rudely with his brother on the set.

Bahut faltu ka attitude tha: Ashish Chanchlani

Without revealing her name, Ashish recounted the incident when the actress scolded his brother Tani over making behind-the-scenes videos. He shared, "Ek actress ke sath ek promotional video kiya tha. Name obviously nahi lunga. Badi nakchadi thi yaar. Bahut faltu ka attitude tha. Bahut naatak… mere bhai ko daath diya tha. Mera bhai Tani wo bechaara mere BTS video nikaal raha tha, excited tha. Aise karke bolti hai, ‘You’re shooting in the middle of a scene huh?’ Badi nakchadi hai yaar aur bada humble banti hai bahar ya unki PR banata hai… par thi nahi bilkul bhi. Wo hi ek humara kharab raha hai incident baaki toh badhiya hi rahe hai." (I did a promotional video with an actress once. Obviously, I won’t name her. But man, she was such a diva — had this totally unnecessary attitude and so much drama. She even scolded my brother, Tani. Poor guy, he was excitedly shooting BTS content for me. She goes like, “You’re shooting in the middle of a scene, huh?" So full of herself, acting all humble in public or maybe it was just her PR doing the job, but she wasn’t like that at all. That’s the only bad incident we had; otherwise, things have been good.)

Netizens believe Ashish Chanchlani is talking about Sara Ali Khan

Soon after the video went viral, Reddit users started guessing who the actress was and they concluded that she was Sara Ali Khan. A section of users also named Kiara Advani but then it was revealed that she is his crush. A user wrote, "Don't think its Kiara. She's his crush. Also Kiara was quite chill and friendly with him on that talk show."

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Reddit)