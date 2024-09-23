Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Director Ali Abbas Accuses Pooja Entertainment Of Withholding ₹7.5 Cr Payment

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: The film starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was one of the year's biggest flops. Released alongside Ajay Devgn 's Maidaan, the film raked only ₹ 65.96 Cr at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Given the underperformance of the movie, several reports claimed that the cast and crew of the film were not compensated. In the latest update, the movie's director has filed a complaint against the producer.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director alleges non-payment against the producer

As per a media report, not just the cast and crew but even the director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director is yet to be paid by the production house. Ali Abbas Zafar has allegedly filed a report with the Director's Association regarding the non-payment of dues. Vashu Bhagnani-backed Pooja Entertainment is yet to respond to the accusations.



A file photo of Ali Abbas Zafar | Image: IMDb

As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the director has filed a complaint with a Director's Association for non-payment of sums amounting to Rs 7.30 crore. This report comes months after FWICE intervened in matters and asked the production house for clarification in the matters.

Over 200 crew members from several movies are yet to receive payment from Vashu Bhagnani: FWICE



On June 29, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari on Friday said veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Bhagnani’s company Pooja Entertainment owes Rs 33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai, who helmed their 2023 film, Mission Raniganj, Tiwari said. The movie was headlined by Akshay Kumar .

Official poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

The production house owes Rs 31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who worked on movies like Mission Raniganj, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath (2023), and Akshay Kumar and Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), Tiwari added. Bhagnani remained unavailable for comment. In a complaint filed on March 19, 2023 to Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA), Desai said he worked on Mission Raniganj from February 2022 to October 6, 2023 (the release date of the film) and the amount to be received as per the contract was Rs 4,03,50,000 and he has only received Rs 3,70,36,092 so far.

