Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:01 IST, December 4th 2024

Bhagam Bhag 2: Govinda Shares Disappointing Update, Says 'Nobody Has Approached Me'

The comedy cult Bhagam Bhag is getting a sequel, almost 18 years after it was released in 2006. The makers have confirmed it will release in 2025.

Scene from Bhagam Bhag | Image: IMDb

From Coolie No 1 to Bhagam Bhaag, Govinda has truly given Bollywood some of its best comedy films. Govinda’s films are still loved by many for his perfect comedy timing and his acting skills. Recently, there were reports of Bhagam Bhai sequel was confirmed by the makers, however, Govinda has shared latest update in regard to this.

Is Govinda a part of Bhagam Bhai sequel?

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Govinda has opened about the Bhagam Bhag sequel. He said that he hasn’t been approached for the film. Govinda said, “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner.”

Bhagam Bhag (2006) - News - IMDb
Scene from Bhagam Bhag | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Bhagam Bhag sequel?

The comedy film Bhagam Bhag is finally getting a sequel, almost 18 years after it was released in 2006. The film which holds a special place in the hearts of the people is set to return in 2025 with Bhagam Bhag 2.

The rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions who has simultaneously also been working on the film's script. She will be producing the film along with Shemaroo. "We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment," said Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment in a statement.

Bhagam Bhag (2006)
Poster of Bhagam Bhag | Source: IMDb

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhagam Bhag features Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The film also stars Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:01 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.