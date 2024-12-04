Bhagam Bhag 2: Govinda Shares Disappointing Update, Says 'Nobody Has Approached Me'

From Coolie No 1 to Bhagam Bhaag, Govinda has truly given Bollywood some of its best comedy films. Govinda’s films are still loved by many for his perfect comedy timing and his acting skills. Recently, there were reports of Bhagam Bhai sequel was confirmed by the makers, however, Govinda has shared latest update in regard to this.

Is Govinda a part of Bhagam Bhai sequel?

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Govinda has opened about the Bhagam Bhag sequel. He said that he hasn’t been approached for the film. Govinda said, “Nobody has approached me for Bhagam Bhag 2 or sat down for a discussion. There are stories of me doing not just Bhagam Bhag 2, but many other sequels, including Partner.”

Scene from Bhagam Bhag | Source: IMDb

What do we know about Bhagam Bhag sequel?

The comedy film Bhagam Bhag is finally getting a sequel, almost 18 years after it was released in 2006. The film which holds a special place in the hearts of the people is set to return in 2025 with Bhagam Bhag 2.

The rights for the sequel were recently acquired from Shemaroo Entertainment by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions who has simultaneously also been working on the film's script. She will be producing the film along with Shemaroo. "We are excited to partner with an incredible team to create a film that will continue the legacy of its predecessor by bringing more laughter, fun and entertainment," said Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment in a statement.

Poster of Bhagam Bhag | Source: IMDb