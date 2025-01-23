Bleeding Saif Ali Khan Brought To Lilavati Hospital 2 Hours After Attack, MLC Report Says

Saif Ali Khan (54) was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in the upscale Bandra area in the wee hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt. He suffered multiple stab injuries and underwent two surgeries at a private hospital, located a few kilometres away from the actor's building.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his home in Bandra on January 16 | Image: X

A bleeding Saif was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw by Bhajan Singh Rana, who claimed in an interview with Republic that the injured actor was accompanied by his Taimur, 8, and a man who was in his 50s or 60s. Rana also said that he was in the vicinity of the Satguru Sharan building on the night of the attack and helped the actor reach the hospital while he was "soaked in blood". Saif's medical report has now shed light on the timeline of events of January 16, revealing some noteworthy details.

Injured Saif arrived at Lilavati Hospital approximately 2 hours after the attack?

According to the MLC report in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the actor was attacked by an unidentified man at 2.30 am on January 16. This resulted in him suffering multiple laceration wounds. However, the time of admission as mentioned in the hospital report is 4.11 am. This puts a nearly two-hour window between the attack and Saif's admission to the hospital.

The delay becomes noteworthy given the fact that Saif's residential building is around 2 km away from the hospital. According to eye-witness Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who rushed the actor to the hospital in his vehicle, "there was a lot of blood" and Saif's kurta was "blood-soaked" when he first saw him in his building. He also told Republic that realising the emergency of the situation and given that it was late at night, it did not take them more than 5-7 minutes to reach the Lilavati Hospital from the Satguru Sharan building, where Saif resides.

FIR in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case filed at 8.50 am, 6 hours after attack

Meanwhile, another detail that has given rise to speculation in the stabbing case is that there was an over 6-hour window between the attack on Saif and the registration of the FIR.

Saif Ali Khan's attacker has been reportedly detained by Mumbai Police

The injuries that Saif sustained during the attack have been listed in the MLC report as--