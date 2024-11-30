Published 12:39 IST, November 30th 2024
Box Office Update: Cinema Day Benefits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Singham Again
Box Office Report: The Cinema Lover's Day on November 29 has helped boost the business of Bollywood releases a week before Pushpa 2 hits the screen.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Box Office Report: November 29 was celebrated as the fourth edition of Cinema Lover's Day. On the occasion, PVR Inox celebrates movies by pricing tickets for all shows at a flash sale of ₹99. The movies featured in the scheme were The Sabarmati Report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Hollywood release Moana 2.
Cinema Lover's Day boosts Bollywood box office ahead of Pushpa 2
The slashed prices on Cinema Lover's Day have massively helped increase the business of several Bollywood movies. Releases on November 1, coinciding with Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again entered the fifth week of release on Friday. The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy raked in ₹ 2.4 Crore on day 29 (fifth Friday), as per Sacnilk. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 253.4 Cr in India.
Singham Again, also released on Diwali has amassed a total ₹ 244.1 Cr in domestic collections. The film raked in ₹ 0.55 Cr on Thursday and registered a massive jump on Friday owing to the Cinema Lover's Day. The film collected ₹ 1.5 Cr on Friday.
The Sabarmati Report and Moana 2 also benefit from Cinema Lover's Day slashed prices
Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has been enjoying a successful run in theatres ever since its release on November 15. The film has been declared tax-free in seven states, making the ticket prices much lower to begin with. In addition to this, the ₹99 helped the film rake in ₹ 2.1 Cr on Friday as opposed to a dismal ₹ 0.75 Cr on Thursday. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 24.1 Cr.
The top-grosser on Cinema Lover's Day was a Hollywood release - Moana 2. The Disney fantasy movie hit the bg screens on November 29 and reaped most benefits of the discounted ticket prices. The film raked in ₹ 2.75 Cr on its opening day. The slashed prices have aided the business of all currently running movies in theatres before the release of Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun - Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a pan-India release stated to hit big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is likely to be a strong deterrent for all releases.
Updated 12:43 IST, November 30th 2024