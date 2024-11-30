Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:39 IST, November 30th 2024

Box Office Update: Cinema Day Benefits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, The Sabarmati Report, Singham Again

Box Office Report: The Cinema Lover's Day on November 29 has helped boost the business of Bollywood releases a week before Pushpa 2 hits the screen.

Cinema Lover's Day was celebrated on November 29 | Image: IMDb

Box Office Report: November 29 was celebrated as the fourth edition of Cinema Lover's Day. On the occasion, PVR Inox celebrates movies by pricing tickets for all shows at a flash sale of ₹99. The movies featured in the scheme were The Sabarmati Report, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again and Hollywood release Moana 2.

Cinema Lover's Day boosts Bollywood box office ahead of Pushpa 2

The slashed prices on Cinema Lover's Day have massively helped increase the business of several Bollywood movies. Releases on November 1, coinciding with Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again entered the fifth week of release on Friday. The Kartik Aaryan starrer horror-comedy raked in ₹ 2.4 Crore on day 29 (fifth Friday), as per Sacnilk. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 253.4 Cr in India.

Singham Again Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 3: Win-Win For Both Films In 1st Weekend | Republic World
Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 released on November 1 | Image: IMDb

Singham Again, also released on Diwali has amassed a total ₹ 244.1 Cr in domestic collections. The film raked in ₹ 0.55 Cr on Thursday and registered a massive jump on Friday owing to the Cinema Lover's Day. The film collected ₹ 1.5 Cr on Friday.  

The Sabarmati Report and Moana 2 also benefit from Cinema Lover's Day slashed prices 

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has been enjoying a successful run in theatres ever since its release on November 15. The film has been declared tax-free in seven states, making the ticket prices much lower to begin with. In addition to this, the ₹99 helped the film rake in ₹ 2.1 Cr on Friday as opposed to a dismal ₹ 0.75 Cr on Thursday. The film has amassed a total of ₹ 24.1 Cr.

The Sabarmati Report released on November 15, Moana 2 released in November 29 | Image: IMDb

The top-grosser on Cinema Lover's Day was a Hollywood release - Moana 2. The Disney fantasy movie hit the bg screens on November 29 and reaped most benefits of the discounted ticket prices. The film raked in ₹ 2.75 Cr on its opening day. The slashed prices have aided the business of all currently running movies in theatres before the release of Pushpa 2. The Allu Arjun - Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a pan-India release stated to hit big screens in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The film is likely to be a strong deterrent for all releases.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:43 IST, November 30th 2024

Rashmika Mandanna Allu Arjun

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.