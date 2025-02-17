Search icon
Updated 23:26 IST, February 17th 2025

Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal Starrer's Earnings Nosedive By 50 Percent, Mints ₹24 Crore On First Monday

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has performed well in India, despite a major drop in the Monday collection.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4 | Image: Instagram

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal starrer had a good opening at the box office by earning ₹31 crore in India. It was on the second and third day the movie witnessed a major hike in numbers, taking the opening weekend collection over ₹100 crore. However, the real test for the movie was Monday and the movie has barely passed.

Chhaava box office collection day 4

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the periodic drama witnessed a dip of around 50 per cent on Monday. According to Sacnilk (early estimates) Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna starrer earned ₹24 crore at the box office. However, the total box office collection is still well, ₹140.50 crore. If the movie maintains the pace, then it might enter ₹150 crore club in the opening week. Chhaava had an overall 26.34 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday with the maximum reported in Pune (64 per cent).

(A poster of Chhaava | Image: Instagram)

Also Read: Chhaava Vs Bajirao Mastani Vs Tanhaji: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh Or Ajay, Who Is 'Emperor' Of Historical At Box Office?

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Chhaava's opening weekend success

On Monday, Vicky was snapped at Babulnath Temple in Mumbai offering prayers after Chhaava became the highest-grosser of 2025, so far. He was seen standing with folded hands in front of shivalinga.

On Sunday, the movie broke the records of Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force by minting ₹116.5 crore at the box office in India. Apart from Maharashtra, which is on a record-setting spree, key centres like NCR, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Bengaluru witnessed strong occupancies on the weekend.

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

The actor has begun with the filming of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It marks his first with SLB and second with Ranbir and Alia after Sanju and Raazi. The movie is slated to hit the theatres next year in March.

Also Read: War 2: Jr NTR Upset Over Delay In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Production? Here's What We Know

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 23:26 IST, February 17th 2025

