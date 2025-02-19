Search icon
Updated 23:22 IST, February 19th 2025

Chhaava BO Collection Day 6: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Eyeing To Become 1st Hindi Film To Surpass ₹200 Crore Mark In Opening Week

Chhaava Worldwide Box Office: Vicky Kaushal starrer in just five days became the first Hindi film to enter ₹200 crore club globally in 2025 (so far).

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Chhaava Box Office Collection | Image: X

Chhaava Box Office Collection: The Vicky Kaushal starrer has ruled the box office in India since its release. The movie which opened at ₹31 crore witnessed a hike in collection over the weekend, as a result surpassing ₹100 crore mark in the opening weekend. Now, seeing the pace of the collection, the movie is likely to surpass ₹200 crore mark in the opening week, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 (so far).

Chhaava box office collection day 6

Vicky Kaushal's first-period drama was expected to perform well on Wednesday, February 19, as the day marks Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti and well it did. On the 6th day of the release, the movie earned more than the opening day which is ₹32 crore at the box office in India, early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Chhaava had an overall 38.11 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday with the maximum reported in Pune (85 per cent). On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Maharashtra observes a holiday.

Adding the 6-day collection, the total stands at ₹197.75 crore at the box office in India. Seeing the pace of the collection, Chhaava is expected to surpass Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is currently topping the 2025 list.

Also Read: Will Chhaava Go Tax-Free? Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Replies to Growing Demand

Chhaava surpasses ₹200 crore mark worldwide

Meanwhile, Chhaava has already crossed ₹200 crore mark at the box office globally. On the fifth day, the movie earned ₹30 crore overseas. So adding the India and overseas collection, the total stands at ₹228.85 crore. It is the first Hindi movie that has been able to do so in 2025 (so far). The movie has beaten Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya starrer Sky Force as it grossed ₹168 crore at the box office.

Chhaava announced tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

According to a report in PTI, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday, announced that the period drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji would be tax-free in the state. MP CM Yadav announced the same while addressing a programme in Jabalpur. “Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sacrificed his life for the country and religion while enduring all sorts of torture. A movie named Chhaava, based on his life, has been released. When such an excellent movie is made, why should we collect tax on it? I want to announce that from now on, Chhaava will be tax-free in the state,” said Yadav.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. 

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Is 'Embracing The Joy' After Saif Ali Khan's Brutal Attack Incident, Says ‘Putting Negativity Behind’

Published 23:22 IST, February 19th 2025

