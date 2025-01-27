Chhaava: What 'Objectionable' Scenes Were Removed From Vicky Kaushal's Film Based On Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Find Out

Vikay Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated movie Chhaava. However, ahead of the release the movie attracted controversy over a scene where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is shown dancing. Not just this, the makers were also threatened by Maharashtra CM Uday Samant that they would not let the movie be released if historians raised any objections. Now, director Laxman Utekar has assured that all the 'objectional scenes' will be removed.

Chhaava poster featuring Vicky Kaushal | Image: Vicky Kaushal/X

Director Laxman Utekar meets Raj Thackeray

Uday Samant, in a conversation with ANI, said that the Chhaava director met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray today, January 27, where he asked to remove the Lezim dance (Maharastra's fold dance) sequence showing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal, dancing. He said, "The director met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray today and after the meeting, he decided to remove the Lezim (dance) playing scene from the film."

The dance sequence features Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. Upon noticing, Uday Samant objected and added that the periodic drama should be shown to "historians and scholars" and if they raise objections then "we will not let it be released." He said, "While talking to the media, he said, "The movie shows Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing. The director should cut this part."

(A still from the dance sequence | Image: Instagram)

Prior to Samant, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and former Rajya Sabha MP told PTI that the offered the makers to connect with historians to ensure this significant story is presented authentically. PTI quoted him saying, “I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide."

Chhaava based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj