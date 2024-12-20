Content Overload Causing Content Indigestion: Prasoon Joshi Warns At Republic Sangam

New Delhi: Prasoon Joshi, who dons several feathers in his cap - poet, writer, lyricist and screenwriter - graced the Republic Media's Sangam event on Friday, December 20. Other than his role in the film industry, he also serves as the Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification. During his session at the event, he talked about various topics, including, content overload, the rise of mobile phones in kids, his critical role at the CBFC and more. The lyricist explained in detail what's the difference between positive and negative content online and how it hampers our brains daily.

Prasoon Joshi details the difference between Positive & Negative content

When asked about content overload and how it hampers the individual, to this, Prasoon Joshi started by saying, “In today's digital age, everyone is a content creator, constantly producing and consuming a vast amount of information.” He elaborated by stating content as brain food, “Just like food nourishes the body, content feeds the mind. High-quality content stimulates creativity and knowledge, while bad content can have a detrimental effect on mental health.” Drawing a powerful analogy, Prasoon compares bad content to bad food. He warned, "Aapke dimag ko apaj ho jayega" (Your mind will suffer) if you consume poor-quality content consistently.

Calling it as “content indigestion,” Prasoon further explained, “In this era of content overload, we are facing a crisis of content indigestion, where the sheer volume and low-quality content can overwhelm the mind, leading to a lack of clarity, focus, and creativity." So, the emphasis should be on consuming thoughtful, well-crafted content that nurtures the mind, rather than falling prey to mindless, superficial content that ultimately harms intellectual growth.

Prasoon Joshi on children consuming 'Unfiltered' content

During the session, he also brushed upon the topic rise of mobile phones in children and how its hampering their lives as they are watching “unfiltered” content on the internet. He said, “Mobile phones and small screens have become a prevalent part of children's daily routines, often used as a source of entertainment and learning. So, parents must prioritize checking the content before exposing it to children. What they consume can impact their development, both mentally and emotionally.”

Prasoon continued, “In this digital age, it’s more important than ever for parents to stay vigilant about what their children are watching and engaging with on screens. Allowing children unrestricted access to content can expose them to inappropriate and negative content that can affect their mindset and behavior.”