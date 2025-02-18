Dabba Cartel Trailer: Shabana Azmi, Jyothika's Show Is Gripping Tale Of 5 Middle-Class Women Entangled In Web Of Narcos Thane

Streaming giant Netflix finally dropped the trailer of Dabba Cartel finally, which showcases a gripping story of five women in the suburbs of Thane. The trailer has now created lot of buzz and excitement among fans and are eagerly waiting for its release.

Dabba Cartel trailer unveiled by makers

Streaming giant Netflix took to their Instagram handle to share the trailer of the web-series. Along with post, the caption read, “They're cooking. And it's criminally good, Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix.”

The trailer showcased a group of middle class women discussing about their dabba service. But, the trouble ensues when two types of tiffin one with normal food and one with other drugs. Excited fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “Realistic vibes”. Another user wrote, “Youtube par kab yeh trailer release hoga”. “Breaking bad meets cartel in India”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Dabba Cartel?

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actor Shibani Dandekar have joined hands for the Netflix series, Dabba Cartel. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the upcoming show revolves around five ordinary women in Maharashtra's Thane who start a drug cartel through the 'dabba' (tiffin) delivery service.

File photo of series Dabba Cartel | Source: Instagram