Deva First Review Out: Is Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde Starrer Cop Actioner 'Paisa Vasool'? Find Out

Deva First Review Out: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer action drama, in which the former essays a cop, is all set to hit the big screens on January 31. The movie's trailer has generated excitement among fans with its intense interplay of emotions and the never-seen-before character Shahid is expected to play. With the right publicity and good word of mouth, Deva could do well at the box office. But how are the early reviews of the film?

Shahid Kapoor during Deva prmotions | Image: X

Deva Review: Does the movie deliver on expectations?

According to Vivek Mishra, Deva is "a rollercoaster ride you cannot miss". "Brace yourself! #ShahidKapoor’s #Deva is here to blow your mind with 2 hours and 36 minutes of pure intensity, style, and raw emotions," he wrote in his review on X, highlighting the positive aspects of the film.

Stills from Deva, all set to release on January 31 | Image: X

He also highlighted that Deva is not a remake of Mumbai Police. Talking about Shahid's chemistry with Pooja Hegde, Mishra gave the new pairing a thumbs up, pointing out that Pooja's role, although limited, is impactful. "#Deva is Shahid Kapoor like you’ve never seen before—intense, unhinged, and magnetic. From edge-of-your-seat action to heart-touching moments, this movie is packed with everything you could ask for," he further shared.

What Shahid said about Deva

The action thriller revolves around a rebellious police officer (Shahid Kapoor) tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal and a dangerous conspiracy. The movie is helmed by noted Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for blockbusters such as Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews | Image: X