Deva Teaser Out: Shahid Kapoor Is A Fierce Cop In Rosshan Andrrews' Action Drama, Pooja Hegde Makes Blink And Miss Appearance

Deva Teaser: The much-anticipated teaser for Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie has finally been unveiled. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the high-voltage action thriller teaser promises to be a rollercoaster ride of high-octane stunts, exhilarating dance moves, and an adrenaline-pumping storyline. Shahid's fierce acting in the movie reminds us of Kabir Singh.

Watch Deva teaser

The teaser opens with Shahid Kapoor dancing as people cheer for him. The next few frames showcase the actor as a fierce cop chasing and nabbing the criminals uniquely. Shahid is set to break new ground with his portrayal of the titular character, Deva. From jaw-dropping car chases to explosive fight sequences, Shahid's intense cop avatar will leave you on the edge. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Pooja, dancing with Shahid in a white sequin saree. In the movie, she plays the role of a journalist. Whether it's high-speed chases, hand-to-hand combat, or dance choreography, the teaser promises an unforgettable cinematic experience for the audience.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Talking about Shahid's character, it's raw with unfiltered action performance, the cheery on the cake is his electrifying dance skills. Sharing the video on YouTube, the makers captioned, "Welcome to Deva’s world - where action speaks louder than words!"

Shahid has also shared the teaser on Instagram with a caption, "D day is here. Machana chalu," which translates to "The day is here. Let's begin."

What else do we know about Deva?

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor, who is a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy. As Deva dives deeper into the investigation, his journey turns perilous, filled with nail-biting chases and gut-wrenching action sequences.

(A still from the teaser | Image: YouTube)

Produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, the film has generated immense buzz since its announcement. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 31, 2025.