Director Indra Kumar Reveals Madhuri Dixit Was Known As 'Jinxed Girl': Whichever Film She Is In Turns Out To Be...

Madhuri Dixit is considered one of the superstars of Bollywood as she is known for hit movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Dil (1990) and many more. However, her initial years in the industry were not commercially successful as her movies flopped back to back. In a recent interview, Indra Kumar revealed that Madhuri was known as a "jinxed girl" in the late 80s.

Why Madhuri Dixit was called a 'jinxed girl'?

In conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Indra Kumar shared that after Madhuri Dixit gave back-to-back unsuccessful movies, filmmakers were not casting her in the films. “At that time, Aamir only had one hit film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, while not even a single film starring Madhuri had worked. She was called ‘jinxed’. When I signed her up for Dil with Aamir Khan, it was still fine, but when I signed her for Beta too, everyone said, ‘Paagal hogaya hai tu, iski koi film nahi chal rahi (Are you mad, none of her films are working)’.”

He added that despite being called "jinxed" he went ahead with the decision to cast Madhuri in both his movies - Dil and Beta. He was confident as he had a gut feeling Madhuri Dixit had something in her.

How did Madhuri Dixit's flop tag fade?