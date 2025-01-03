DYK Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Faced 'Family Drama On Both Sides' Owing To Their Relationship?

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff tied the knot recently in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared a set of two photos to announce their union on social media and soon their comment section was flooded with best wishes. However, it's Armaan's elder brother Amaal's congratulatory post that has grabbed our attention. Taking to his Instagram, he has penned a lengthy heartfelt note talking about the couple's unwavering commitment to each other and how they dealt with the hurdles led out by their families. He also shared a new photo in which he can be seen standing in between the newlyweds.

Amaal Mallik points out that Armaan and Aashna faced their share of family drama while dating each other

Amaal started his note by calling Aashna his partner-in-crime and walked down memory lane when seven years ago, Armaan and Aashna vowed to love, respect and support each other’s dreams and aspirations. He noted that this promise formed the strong, unbreakable foundation of their relationship. He further wrote, "Life tested you in so many ways—in health, in work, with family drama on both sides (yes, I take some credit here)—but not once did you let those trials eclipse your love. Not once did you let a fight grow bigger than your commitment to each other!"

He also sends his best wishes to newlyweds, "As you step into this new chapter, my wish for you is a marriage that’s as colourful and unpredictable as a roller coaster. May it bring you endless days of laughter, a sprinkle of silly fights, and adventures that write the most unforgettable stories. Armaan, take care of Aashna for the precious soul she is and give her a reason to smile every single day. Aashna, I hope you’ll forever laugh at his goofy jokes and endure his habit of overexplaining each one of them.

What did Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff wear on their wedding day?

On Thursday, Armaan and Aashna shared photos from their nuptials on their respective Instagram handles, writing in the caption, “tu hi mera Ghar.” In the photos, the couple radiates pure happiness, dressed in stunning traditional wedding attire in shades of orange. Aashna looks beautiful as a bride in an orange lehenga, while Armaan opts for a pastel-shaded sherwani.