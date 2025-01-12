Published 22:01 IST, January 12th 2025
Emergency First Review: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Calls Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Timeless'
Emergency First Review: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a special screening of the Kangana Ranaut starrer and praised the political drama film.
Emergency First Review: Ahead of the release of the political drama, a special screening of the film was held in Nagpur on January 11. Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari watched the film that is directed and headlined by Kangana Ranaut. Speaking at the premiere event and another political rally, the minister heaped praises on the movie.
Nitin Gadkari reviews Emergency
Following the screening, Nitin Gadkari heaped praises on Kangana Ranaut and Emergency. The minister shared, ''I am watching this film for the first time. I have seen the Emergency period. If there hadn’t been an Emergency, I wouldn’t have entered politics. We have invited some individuals who worked hard during the struggle of the Emergency. Many people endured hardships during the Emergency. Kangana Ji has brought the true history of the Emergency to light in a meaningful way.''
Further praising Kangana Ranaut, he said, ''I liked one of her films very much, which I watched with my family – Jhansi Ki Rani. That film was so well-made that it still lingers in my mind. That’s why I am confident that this film will also be timeless. The public will support it. The history of the Emergency will once again come before the next generation.''
'It is a beautiful movie', says Nitin Gadkari about Emergency
Union minister Nitin Gadkari praised actor Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency at the Maharashtra BJP convention in Shirdi on Sunday. A day earlier, Ranaut organised a special screening of the film for Gadkari in Nagpur. "It is a beautiful movie that shows how and when the Emergency was imposed and the struggles faced by our workers. "Many were jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act and endured hardships. The Jan Sangh was thought to be finished, but we proved otherwise," Gadkari said while addressing BJP office-bearers in Shirdi on Sunday.
Directed, produced and written by BJP MP Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher. The film, mired in controversy, will be released in theatres on January 17. Emergency delves into the 21 months from 1975 to 1977 under Indira Gandhi's prime ministership. It also stars Shreyas Talpade as young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar and the late Satish Kaushik in the role of Jagjivan Ram.
(With input from PTI)
