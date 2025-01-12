Emergency First Screening: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Joins Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher | Photos

Emergency First Screening: Kangana Ranaut 's directorial film will hit the big screens on January 17. The actress also plays the lead role in the film and plays the role of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Before the theatrical release, a special screening of the movie was held.

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher joined by Nitin Gadkari for Emergency special screening

On January 11, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the special screening of Emergency. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari attended the screening. The actress shared photos from the event which also featured Anupam Kher.

The special screening of the movie was held in Nagpur, Maharashtra . Emergency enjoys an ensemble cast with Shreyas Talpade, Ashok Chhabra, Mahima Chaudhary, Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, Larry Newyorker, and Richard Klein, among others. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film is a cinematic adaptation of the infamous Indian Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut describes Emergency as "unusual and controversial"

Describing Emergency as an "unusual and controversial" film, Ranaut said audiences are used to watching traditional song-and-dance movies from Bollywood. "But when you have something so unusual, people are a bit unsettled about it. 'How come she made a film like this?' This is controversial and talks about a very important chapter in history." The 38-year-old, known for films such as Gangster, the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Fashion and Panga, said she believes in the "power of authenticity".