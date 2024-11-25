Fact Check: Anushka Sharma's Family Reveals Truth About Akaay Kohli's Face Reveal At Ind Vs Aus Test

During a recent India vs Australia match, a photo of a baby claiming to be Akaay Kohli went viral online. Days later, Virat Kohli 's sister Bhawna took to her Instagram stories to clarify that the child featured in the photo is not Anushka Sharma-Virat's son.

Not Akaay Kohli! Truth behind Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's son viral photo revealed

On November 24, Virat and Anushka Sharma's family members took to the stands to support the cricketer and the Indian cricket team during the Test match against Australia in Perth. While the former skipper's family is known to be supportive, this instance became even more special as it was said the cricketer's infant son Akaay Kohli was also in attendance. A viral photo featured a baby enjoying his father playing one of the best knocks of his life. The little one was dressed in blue and seemed to be taking in the excitement of the match.

A screengrab of Bhawna Kohli's story | Image: Instagram

The photo was circulated online claiming to be the first glimpse of Akaay Kohli. However, Virat Kohli's sister has issued a clarification on the matter. In her note she wrote, “Have been seeing Virat and Anushka’s friend’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay. Thank you."

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family

Before tying the knot in 2017, Virat and Anushka were in a relationship for a few years. However, neither had confirmed the same at the time. As per reports, love blossomed between them when the actress invited the former Indian cricket team skipper to her housewarming party.



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 | Image: Instagram